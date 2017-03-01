Learn How Cameras Work from the Crew at Pixar

Why It’s So Good
Chances are you’re among the many that like or even love the films by Pixar. The innovative movie studio has changed filmmaking. This course is a great introduction to the entire process of filmmaking. The section on camera mechanics though is a real eye opener that can help any photographer better understand the science side of photography.
Just as live-action movies are made using cameras, Pixar uses virtual cameras to “film” their movies, with lenses that act like the real thing. In this lesson, you’ll experiment with different camera settings like F-stop, focal length and focus to create cool effects in scenes from “Inside Out.”
How virtual cameras work
The standout lesson is on virtual cameras. You’ll learn through a series of videos and exercises how cameras work. This lesson takes 45-60 minutes to complete. Topics covered include:
Introduction to virtual cameras
- What is a pinhole camera?
- Focal distance
- The effect of focal distance
- Camera lenses
- Depth of field
- Storytelling with camera
- Scene composition
- Thin lens approximation
- Simple lens law
- Out of focus objects
- Algebra of focus
