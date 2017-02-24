Photographer of the day: Juan Maria Rodriguez

Category: Street.

Photograph: “Man in blu” by Juan Maria Rodriguez (username “Juan Maria Rodriguez” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image:

Shadow play offers a creative way in street photography. Shadow size can exaggerate some objects or people or let things from different layers appear to interact with each other.

While I shoot most of my street photography, and especially those street photos containing shadows, in B&W, in Juan’s shot the blue color of the wall is actually enhancing the appearance of this photo.

The motion blur in the image enhances the dynamic especially since the shadow of the flower pot looks like a bowl of liquid or ice is spilled onto the person’s neck. Another little story captured in a fleeting moment 🙂

