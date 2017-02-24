Category: Street.
Photograph: “Man in blu” by Juan Maria Rodriguez (username “Juan Maria Rodriguez” on Flickr).
Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
Why I picked this image:
Shadow play offers a creative way in street photography. Shadow size can exaggerate some objects or people or let things from different layers appear to interact with each other.
While I shoot most of my street photography, and especially those street photos containing shadows, in B&W, in Juan’s shot the blue color of the wall is actually enhancing the appearance of this photo.
The motion blur in the image enhances the dynamic especially since the shadow of the flower pot looks like a bowl of liquid or ice is spilled onto the person’s neck. Another little story captured in a fleeting moment 🙂
To learn how your work can be featured on the site, please read this article.
Marco Larousse
Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.
Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.
Contact Marco on twitter @HamburgCam
Latest posts by Marco Larousse (see all)
- Photographer of the day: Juan Maria Rodriguez - February 24, 2017
- Photofocus Podcast February 14, 2017 — Inspiration with Scott Bourne & Marco Larousse - February 14, 2017
- Photographer of the day: Lauri Novak - February 11, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.