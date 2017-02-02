Attending WPPI’s Annual 16×20 Live Print, Album, and Filmmaking Judging Might Be the Best Overall Education You Ever Receive

WPPI 2017 is literally just around the corner! And with that in mind, the team at over at WPPI has issued another bust of awesome information! If you’re attending be sure to reach out to the Photofocus community and say hello. Maybe we’ll see you at the events listed below!

Access to Constructive Insight, Critique, and Knowledge from Renowned Judges Offers Unique Learning Opportunity; Represents the True Essence of WPPI and Its Community

Amidst the abundance of seminars, workshops, photo walks, and other educational programming at the Wedding & Portrait Photographers International (WPPI), there is the annual 16×20 live print, album, and filmmaking judging. While the judging isn’t staged in a traditional classroom setting, attending this event could be the best educational experience you receive at WPPI, and that is saying a lot. For attendees with photos entered into the competition, it becomes the ultimate portfolio review as a panel of judges thoughtfully discuss the merits of each entry and how improvements might be made. For those without entries, the live judging becomes an incredible opportunity to look, listen, and learn.

At its core, WPPI is a celebration of photography and the incredible images produced by its members each year. In addition to the live judging, attendees will be able to view the Honors of Excellence print gallery during WPPI Expo hours, February 7-9. The celebration of photography concludes with the annual Honors of Excellence Ceremony on Thursday evening, February 9. A Full Platform Pass to WPPI will be your ticket to these events, and more.

“Education and community are the central tenets of WPPI and our annual competition seamlessly blends those two elements, giving inspiration to every photographer, whether you are an attendee or judge,” explains Jason Groupp, WPPI Director of Education and Membership. “We’re all working together to improve ourselves and the ability to learn from each other is very powerful and remains the one that continues to bind us as a community.”

Live Print, Album, and Filmmaking Judging

Sunday, February 5 (1:00 – 10:00 p.m.)

Monday, February 6 (8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

LVCC rooms N219, N220, N221, N222, N223, N225, N227, N229

Attendees will be able to view more than 3,000 entries over two days and gain insight and knowledge about the adjudication process and what components of imagery, composition and lighting are given precedence over others. Discussions among judges will promote additional dialogue among peers, adding to the overall learning experience.

Honors of Excellence Ceremony

Thursday, February 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m.)

LVCC in rooms N109-N114

Sponsored by Sony and Triple Scoop Music

The WPPI Honors of Excellence Awards ceremony is the most prestigious event for wedding and portrait photographers at WPPI. A true celebration of photography, it is an evening of entertainment that recognizes all the winners from the 16×20 Print, Album and Filmmaking Competition as well as everyone who participated in WPPI’s members-only competitions in 2016.

Honors of Excellence Gallery

Tuesday-Thursday, February 7-9

Open during Expo hours

For the first time, the Honors of Excellence Gallery will be featured front-and-center — all in one place on the show floor. The Honors of Excellence gallery is the biggest and most prestigious print competition gallery in the world and is an amazing source of inspiration for photographers at all levels.

Trade Show Hours

February 7-9, 2017, Los Vegas Convention Center

Tuesday, February 7: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 9: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Additional information and a complete schedule of seminars and activities are available online at wppionline.com.

