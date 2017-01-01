Skip links

The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast January 1, 2017

2

In this renewed, reinvigorated episode of The Mind Your Own Business Podcast, Scott Bourne and Skip Cohen discuss some powerful New Year’s resolutions to set up to put your photography business on the path of success for 2017.

Want to add to this list of resolutions? Send Scott an email at scott@photofocus.com to tell him yours.

Specific topics of discussion include the following:

  • Keep in mind that the first quarter of 2017 is typically a slow time for most markets. Therefore, it’s the perfect time to do some house cleaning for your photography business.
  • Clean up your online galleries. Only show “wow” images on your website.
  • Plan to get your book keeping and marketing in order. It’s time to get your systems in place.
  • Build a stash of blog posts for the first quarter (and then some). Aim to release new blog posts 3 days a week.
  • Start working TODAY on your holiday promotions for the year. Aim for 6 promotions.
  • Start planning your 2018 photo calendar creation. Come up with a cause related theme that ties into a community charity, and also bring in some of the members of the community to be featured in your calendar. Add some key dates in the community to bring into the calendar.
  • Pick a cause to work with for the year.
  • Sometime in January, have lunch with your number one competitor.
  • Start preparing for tax time.
  • Plan the conventions and workshops you will attend.
  • Try to be as nice as you can to other photographers.
  • Study other types of photography and art. It can complement your existing skill set.
  • Pledge to up your game and bring up the quality of your work. Aim to be spectacular across the board in your business.

Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.

