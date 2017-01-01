The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast January 1, 2017

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Don’t forget to post a review on iTunes.

In this renewed, reinvigorated episode of The Mind Your Own Business Podcast, Scott Bourne and Skip Cohen discuss some powerful New Year’s resolutions to set up to put your photography business on the path of success for 2017.



Want to add to this list of resolutions? Send Scott an email at scott@photofocus.com to tell him yours. For the first dozen people who email Scott within the United States, Skip will send them a free copy of his book Going Pro: How to Make the Leap From Aspiring to Professional Photographer.

Specific topics of discussion include the following:



Keep in mind that the first quarter of 2017 is typically a slow time for most markets. Therefore, it’s the perfect time to do some house cleaning for your photography business.

Clean up your online galleries. Only show “wow” images on your website.

Plan to get your book keeping and marketing in order. It’s time to get your systems in place.

Build a stash of blog posts for the first quarter (and then some). Aim to release new blog posts 3 days a week.

Start working TODAY on your holiday promotions for the year. Aim for 6 promotions.

Start planning your 2018 photo calendar creation. Come up with a cause related theme that ties into a community charity, and also bring in some of the members of the community to be featured in your calendar. Add some key dates in the community to bring into the calendar.

Pick a cause to work with for the year.

Sometime in January, have lunch with your number one competitor.

Start preparing for tax time.

Plan the conventions and workshops you will attend.

Try to be as nice as you can to other photographers.

Study other types of photography and art. It can complement your existing skill set.

Pledge to up your game and bring up the quality of your work. Aim to be spectacular across the board in your business.

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes. We’d also love to get your feedback. Is there anything that you want us to cover on the show in the future?