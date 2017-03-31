Photofocus Podcast — Mirrorless with Scott Bourne & Marco Larousse

Scott and Marco discuss these new products and mirrorless topics on their final episode of the #Mirrorless Show at Photofocus:

Scott and Marco host their final mirrorless show at Photofocus. They will now move on to their new Photo Podcast Network at www.PhotoPodcasts.com where the new mirrorless and inspiration podcast episodes will be produced and hosted.

Scott just returned after hosting eagle photography workshops in Alaska for two weeks. He shares his experience with his new mirrorless Olympus OM-D E-M1 MK II in regards to capturing birds in flight in comparison to using his top of the line DSLR.

Fuji announced two major firmware updates for their Fuji X-T2 and X-Pro 2 cameras. You can go to Fujifilm’s blog post regarding the firmware update features here: https://fujifilm-blog.com/2017/03/23/comprehensive-firmware-upgrades-for-x-t2-and-x-pro2/

Marco shares an update to the Fuji X-T and X-Pro line “eye cup gate” that seems to affect quite a few users.

Olympus discontinued its lenses for the “old” Four Thirds system.

GoPro plans to eliminate 270 jobs as part of a restructuring program.

Nikon now wants to get serious about mirrorless cameras.

Panasonic is planning to dismantle its digital camera division and add it to another business unit in order to streamline cost.

Hasselblad announced four new XCD lenses for their new Hasselblad X1D mirrorless medium format camera.

Adobe updated Camera Raw to version 9.9 with added support for many new mirrorless cameras. You can find the list of updates on Adobe’s blog: http://blogs.adobe.com/lightroomjournal/2017/03/acr-9-9-now-available.html

Ban of electronic devices and digital cameras on some flights to the US and UK.

