A great musical parody. A little humor for those trying to go pro.
Richard Harrington
Publisher at Photofocus
Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the publisher of Photofocus.He us also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C.
Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Latest posts by Richard Harrington (see all)
- Humor: “I Wanna Be a Cameraman” - March 12, 2017
- DSLR Video Weekly: Shooting with Motion in Mind - March 11, 2017
- How to Plan a Video Project: Postproduction - March 10, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.