Portrait photographer Jesse Dittmar joins Kevin Ames, Photofocus’ director of content, in conversation on his recent portrait session with Charli D’Amelio, a star on TikTok.

Photography in the times of a pandemic

Jesse Dittmar was asked by The Washington Post to make one of the first in-person photographs during the COVID-19 quarantine. Jesse will be talking about how he went about setting everything up for the session, what gear he used, his planning, crew choices and why he chose to shoot Charli with black and white film. Jesse will be answering questions during the live webinar.

Register now for this live event that takes you inside with at top portrait photographer. You’ll hear how he thinks in-person portraits sessions will change due to the virus.

Who is Jesse Dittmar?

Jesse Dittmar is a portrait photographer working with publications such as The New York Times and The Washington Post, as well as brands like Apple and Hulu. The New Yorker, People, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone and New York Magazine have all published his work.

He has photographed the most accomplished figures of the 21st century, including Denzel Washington, Tom Brady, Serena Williams, Tom Hanks, Patti Smith, David Letterman, the cast of “Star Wars” and hundreds more.

Typically using black and white film, Jesse’s photographs invoke a sense that one is standing in front of the subject along with him. He humanizes our most renowned figures and photographs those who are not famous in an equalizing manner. His portraits are iconic in their simplicity and intimacy.

About Charli D’Amelio

Charli is a social media sensation who went from 0 to 58 million followers, on TikTok alone, in a year. A lot of people have asked Jesse since the hearing of the photoshoot, “What’s her deal?” His response? “She’s smart, humble, talented, and tapped into a moment: That’s her secret.” Read about her rise to fame at The Post.

All photographs ©2020 Jesse Dittmar