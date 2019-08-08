Editing a video helps tell the story. It doesn’t matter what software you use to make your cut. You must know what to do to make your story work. Join in the live webinar “Making the cut: Practical video editing” Monday, August 12, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. EDT/1:00 p.m. PDT.

About the webinar

Drobo, continuing its commitment to photography, is presenting this Photofocus webinar with Abba Shapiro and hosted by director of content Kevin Ames. Take a look at the rundown…

Planning for the edit

Strategies for cutting to music

Knowing where and when to cut

Split edits for smoother transitions

Next steps: Routines and tactics for becoming a better editor

This webinar will use Adobe Premiere Pro because it works on both Windows and macOS. The techniques work with any editor from Avid to DaVinci to Final Cut X.

Abba Shapiro

Abba Shapiro is an award-winning writer/producer/director with over 35 years of experience in video and film production. He has worked for a wide range of commercial, corporate and federal clients, including USA Today, NASCAR, The Associated Press, NASA, Univision, Major League Baseball, Showtime, Viacom, The Discovery Channel and CNN.