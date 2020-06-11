Beginning today at 3 p.m. ET, join Kevin Ames as he talks with Jesse Dittmar about photographing TikTok star Charli D’Amelio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this live webinar, Dittmar will discuss how we went about the photoshoot, including setup, the gear he used, planning, crew choices and more. He also will touch on using black and white film for portraiture.

Join us today, June 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. ET