Webinar: Are in-person workshops worth the time and money?

Photofocus poses the question to Reid Callanan, founder of the world-renowned Santa Fe Workshops in a live webinar this Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 3 p.m.

Workshops or videos?

In-person workshops have long been a reliable way of enhancing photography skills. The value of personal instruction and critique is now being questioned in this internet world where it seems that internet videos rule. Reid Callanan discusses this topic and opportunities for effective photo education in this webinar hosted by Kevin Ames, Photofocus director of content. Join us live on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 3 p.m. EDT with your thoughts and questions.

Reid Callanan

Reid started photographing in 1974 during a semester abroad at Richmond College in London and has been making images ever since using a variety of photographic processes including silver halide, Polaroid imagery, and now digital capture. His photographic projects include a personal diary of images called HOMESCAPES, black-and-white portraits made in Cuba and Mexico, and most recently iPhone travel images posted to Instagram @reidcallanan. His website is https://www.reidcallanan.com/.