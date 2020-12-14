It’s the holiday season, so let’s have some family fun with our photos this week.

Meet Gilmar Smith

This week on The Photographer Show, we’ll chat with Gilmar Smith. Gilmar is a photographer and Photoshop artist specializing in creative portraiture and conceptual children’s photography.

She enjoys creating magical worlds and adding pixie dust to her images in Photoshop. Her style is colorful, expressive and humorous. She also writes tutorials and reviews for Photoshop User Magazine and is a KelbyOne instructor. She works together with her son and daughter and clients to come up with concepts, choose props and collaborates with them on the editing process.

When she is not photographing, writing articles or editing her images, you can find her teaching workshops, talking nonstop to everybody that crosses path or in a Disney park with her two kiddos.

Every year her friends and fans anxiously wait to see what they conjure up for their holiday images. We’ll talk to Gilmar about this process on The Photographer Show this Thursday.

Join us for The Photographer Show Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET!

You can register to watch the show live here. It will also be simulcast on our YouTube channel.

If you’d like to have the chance to join us on a future episode, upload your images to our Flickr or Facebook groups. Please join us each month in learning more about our fellow Photofocus readers!