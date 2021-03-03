Be sure to join us today, March 3, 2021, for the first episode of our new webinar, Intelligent Assist!

This month, Rich Harrington will be joined by Richard Kerris, General Manager, Media and Entertainment at NVIDIA. They’ll discuss the prevalence of artificial intelligence when it comes to photo editing.

Richard’s career spans several companies, including Alias|Wavefront, Apple and Lucasfilm. He focuses on marketing and product development, helping to bring new ideas to life.

He’s been involved in Maya technologies, as well as professional software applications like Final Cut Pro, Logic and Aperture. He serves on the Bay Area Board of the Visual Effects Society, and is an active member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

On the photography front, Richard has also photographed some of the world’s top bands. You can see his work at richardkerris.com.