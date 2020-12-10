With LuminarAI less than a week away, Skylum is hosting Luminar Live today, December 10, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Available to stream for free, Luminar Live will feature world-renowned photographers offering tips and tricks, for creatives to make the most out of LuminarAI.

“We’ve been giving previews of LuminarAI a lot lately, and during Luminar Live, attendees will see a full hands-on presentation and demo, showcasing all the creative tools present in LuminarAI,” said CEO Alex Tsepko.

Luminar Live will feature presentations from Tsepko, Elia Locardi, Pierre Lambert, Lucy Martin, Richard Harrington and many more.

Featuring a redesigned workflow that centers around artificial intelligence, LuminarAI aims to help creatives get tasks done quicker and more effectively, making it easy for anyone to get started and create impactful photographs.

Tune in to the live broadcast below!