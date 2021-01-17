Martika Gartman will be our guest this week on The Photographer Show. She is a recent winner of our Photofocus Celebrates 21 Years contest.

Meet Martika Gartman

This month’s guest had the honor of winning an Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III. Scott Wyden Kivowitz & I will talk to Martika about what her plans are with her newly acquired camera, her work and the usual photography topics that come up.

Martika is a versatile photographer based in Chicago. Her work is varied between lifestyle, events and portraits.

We are excited to introduce you to Martika and hope you’ll tune in Tuesday, January 19 at 1 p.m. EST. Join us here.

