Next week on The Photographer Show, we’ll be talking with physics teacher and photographer, Jeff Moreau.

Meet Jeff Moreau

We’re excited this month to venture off into the galaxy and beyond. Scott Wyden Kivowitz & I will talk to Jeff about his astrophotography, how he got into it and what he’s learning about having a technical issue in the process. He is also a physics teacher which I’m sure helps him a bit in learning the ins and outs of photographing the stars.

We are excited to introduce you to Jeff and hope you’ll tune in Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Join us here.

Here is where you can find him if you want to check out his work before the show:

If you’d like to have the chance to join us on a future show, participate in our Photofocus Community where we share images, ideas and all things photography. You can also join the event in the community.