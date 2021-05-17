Be sure to catch the latest episode of The Photographer Show, with guest Jacqueline Lant.
Jacqueline lives in a beautiful part of the world and has easy access to stunning mountain scenes which she loves to share. Her main subjects are wildlife and birds. She also likes to do a little bit of portrait photography from time to time and composition work. Jacqueline also runs a photography club in France and that has around 20 members.
Reserve your spot for The Photographer Show, Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET!
If you’d like to have the chance to join us on a future show, participate in our Photofocus Community where we share images, ideas and all things photography. You can also join the event in the community.
Leave a comment