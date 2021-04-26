Ivan Rigamonti will be our guest this week on The Photographer Show, presented by Tamron.
Meet Ivan Rigamonti
Ivan is an urban and street photographer from Zurich, Switzerland. He has a unique way of capturing light, shadows and reflections that add depth to his images.
Join us Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET!
You can register to watch the show live here. It will also be simulcast on our YouTube channel.
