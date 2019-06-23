SNEAK PEEK: Video interview with Joel Grimes about his FREE class on June 24, 2019

I had a chance to touch base with Joel Grimes about his upcoming free masterclass webinar this Monday, June 24, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. The Skype call was filled with great information, I asked him if we could record it and share it with our readers before his webinar. Joel talks about a few topics he will present during Monday’s webinar including how to find photography jobs.
About the masterclass
Joel will discuss topics such as:
- Why do 89% of all students graduating with a college degree in photography fail to work in their field?
- How to create exquisite photography and make money doing what you love.
- The powerful system to save the aspiring photographer years of learning and tens of thousands of dollars in education.
- How to create a body of work in a series so everyone will know who you are and get your photography noticed.
- How to get photography gigs and make money doing what you love.
Register today! The webinar begins Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
