In this first episode of our new webinar, Reflections on Mirrorless, Levi Sim is joined by photojournalist and podcaster Sharky James. They discuss sensor sizes with a few tangents along the way.

Be sure to check out the complete episode above.

Sharky is a retired photojournalist, and after having the crazy idea to create a show he’d want to listen to, launched the PetaPixel Photography Podcast in 2014. He lives in Idaho with his wife and kids … and it turns out his crazy idea, wasn’t such a crazy idea after all! Throughout his career, he’s been published by Reader’s Digest, Time for Kids and more. You can learn more about him at lensshark.com.

Be sure to join us on the second Wednesday of each month for Reflections on Mirrorless, where we talk about the latest in mirrorless technologies for photographers. Click here to reserve your spot to watch live, and join the discussion in the Photofocus Community.