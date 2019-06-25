Preserving digital assets — a free live webinar

This Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. EDT, attend a free webinar on how to preserve your digital photos, videos, music and all the rest of your important info. Remember, all hard drives die. Learn how your data can survive.
Topics
- Where assets are currently stored and potential issues
- Storage options
- External drives (a.k.a. JBOD)
- RAID volumes
- JBOD explained
- Types of RAID
- Protected storage and how it works
- Backups and how it differs from protected storage
- How to move from JBOD to protected storage
Join in Thursday at 3:00 p.m. EDT/noon PDT
This free webinar is sponsored by Drobo. Prizes provided by Skylum. Two copies of “The DAM Book” by Peter Krogh will also be given away. Must participate in the live webinar to win.
Don’t have a Drobo? Use the promo code PHOTOFOCUS for 10% off your purchase!
