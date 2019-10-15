Lume Cube has just introduced it’s new flagship light the Lume Cube 2.0. Photofocus Director of Content Kevin Ames talks with the company’s co-founder about it and photographs made with it.

Lume Cube 2.0

This pre-recorded webinar covers everything about the newest Lume Cube, the tiny powerful go-anywhere-even-underwater light. Co-founder and VP for global marketing, Riley Stricklin, talks about:

Lume Cube’s origin story

Color and CRI

Photography by Lume Cube ambassadors

New features including USB-C charging, 5600ºK color and included accessories

Lume Cube Panel

Special 25% discount for all Lume Cube Air products and accessories for Photofocus readers.

