In this episode of Pixel Punisher, Frederick Van Johnson sits down with portrait photographer James Anthony. James recently teamed up with Adobe for the #LifeReflected project, where he, along with three other photographers, developed a set of one-word prompts to inspire people to share their photos.

James is based in Los Angeles, and photographs fashion spreads and cover shoots for. magazines. His photographs are described as “clean” and alluring, with his work having been showcased in publications across the globe.

You can learn more about James on his website, www.jamesanthonyphotos.com.