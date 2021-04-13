Ever since 2008, when the Nikon D90 was released, photographers have had the power of video at their fingertips. But just because you CAN do something, SHOULD you?

This Wednesday, April 14, 2021, join Levi Sim as he sits down with full-time videographer Andrew Diamond. Andrew got his start working in photography, and will help us learn the dos and don’ts of making videos and working with videographers. You’ll learn simple tips that will make it easier for you to get started making videos the right way.