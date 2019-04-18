Live webinar tomorrow with Vanelli and the MYOB podcast team

Mind Your Own Business podcast hosts Skip Cohen and Chamira Young are in conversation with photographer, author and educator Vanelli about his work and his business. The three of them will be live in a Special Edition of Mind Your Own Business featuring Vanelli’s work and how he creates it. The webinar starts at 3:00 p.m. Eastern tomorrow, Friday, April 19th.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
