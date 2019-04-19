Standby! In a few minutes, you’ll be watching a live, special edition of the Photofocus Mind Your Own Business podcast hosted by Skip Cohen and Chamira Young in a conversation with Vanelli about his amazing photographs, his inspiration, his process and his story about each one. Join in the discussion in the live chat pod by asking questions. Here’s just one of the photos Vanelli will talk about with Skip and Chamira.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Live webinar today with Vanelli and the MYOB Podcast team - April 19, 2019
- Live webinar tomorrow with Vanelli and the MYOB podcast team - April 18, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz - April 16, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.