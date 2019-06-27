Live webinar today @ 3:00 p.m. EDT: Preserving digital assets

Digital assets, photos, videos and music are valuable and much more vulnerable than film, tape or vinyl. A hard drive failure can wipe out years of memories not to mention music and movies. Remember, all hard drive die. Learn how your data can survive in this free webinar.
Topics
- Where assets are currently stored and potential issues
- Storage options
- External drives (a.k.a. JBOD)
- RAID volumes
- JBOD explained
- Types of RAID
- Protected storage and how it works
- Backups and how it differs from protected storage
- How to move from JBOD to protected storage
This free webinar is sponsored by Drobo. Prizes provided by Skylum. Two copies of “The DAM Book” by Peter Krogh will also be given away. Must participate in the live webinar to win.
Don’t have a Drobo? Use the promo code PHOTOFOCUS for 10% off your purchase!
