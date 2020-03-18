As part of The Artists’ Notebook that we announced this morning, we’re hosting free daily breakout sessions starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Today’s hosts will be Rich Harrington and Abba Shapiro, who will discuss photography and video.

Rich will host the photography breakout session, where he’ll talk about photo editing fundamentals. Following his presentation, you’ll be able to chime in and ask him your questions live! Click here to join Rich’s breakout session live, which starts at 4 p.m. ET on March 18, 2020.

On the video side, Abba will discuss the Lumetri panel in Premiere Pro. In this breakout session, you can master color correction through exposure and color grading. Follow along with Abba, and then ask your questions. Join Abba’s breakout session, which also starts at 4 p.m. ET.

Lead photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash