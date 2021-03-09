We hope you can join us for our two free webinars this week!

March 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET: Direct Deposit

Join Erin Holmstead and Michèle Grenier to discuss the latest tips for your photo business. This week they’ll share their experiences during Covid-19, telling how they were impacted and ultimately pivoted.

March 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET: Reflections on Mirrorless

Join Levi Sim as he talks the latest in mirrorless camera technology. This week, he’ll be joined by photographer and podcaster Sharky James.

Sharky is a retired photojournalist, and after having the crazy idea to create a show he’d want to listen to, launched the PetaPixel Photography Podcast in 2014. He lives in Idaho with his wife and kids … and it turns out his crazy idea, wasn’t such a crazy idea after all!

