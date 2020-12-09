With LuminarAI on the horizon, we want to give you a first look at how to get started in Skylum’s newest application. Join us on launch day — Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET — for a free, live webinar with Photofocus author and Skylum ambassador Michèle Grenier.

Lauri Novak will join Michèle as they walk you through some of the biggest new features to the program, including IrisAI, AtmosphereAI, BodyAI and more. Michèle will also talk about her workflow and offer some of her favorite tips for LuminarAI!

Plus, you’ll get the chance to ask your burning questions about LuminarAI as you learn about all the new AI-centric tools. Not a customer yet? Tune in to see if LuminarAI is right for you.