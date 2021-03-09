In this first episode of our new webinar, Intelligent Assist, Rich Harrington is joined by Richard Kerris, General Manager, Media and Entertainment at NVIDIA. They discussed the prevalence of artificial intelligence when it comes to photo editing.

At NVIDIA, Richard works with the NVIDIA Studio platform, which is designed to dramatically improve creative performance and reliability. NVIDIA GPUs power Studio laptops and desktops purpose-built for demanding creatives, and they’re backed by exclusive, free Studio Drivers that bring out the best in your creative apps. You can learn more at nvidia.com.

Richard’s career spans several companies, including Alias|Wavefront, Apple and Lucasfilm. He focuses on marketing and product development, helping to bring new ideas to life.

He’s been involved in Maya technologies, as well as professional software applications like Final Cut Pro, Logic and Aperture. He serves on the Bay Area Board of the Visual Effects Society, and is an active member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

On the photography front, Richard has also photographed some of the world’s top bands. You can see his work at richardkerris.com.

