In this special In Focus interview, join me as I sit down with wildlife photographer and Tamron pro Lisa Langell. We cover lens choices, the amazing opportunities Alaska offers and she shares her best tips for wildlife photography.

Lisa is a nature photographer and birder since the age of eight. She is the founder of Langell Photography, Inc. and more recently, Focus Your Art, LLC. She began her own business in 2010 after long vibrant careers as a floral designer, educational psychologist and consultant and in helping launch and manage two startups. Since then, she has earned numerous awards and has been published in Outdoor Photographer, Arizona Highways, Ranger Rick, Images Arizona and more.

Lisa is a Board of Directors member for the North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA). She is also an ambassador for Tamron, Fotopro and H&Y, and is a judge for Viewbug.

Lisa loves creating nature photography and art that is inspired by her background in psychology and design. When Lisa isn’t having fun making photographs, she’s teaching photography.