Tonight, starting at 9 p.m. ET, join Rich Harrington as he sits down with Frederick Van Johnson to discuss all things time-lapse.

Learn the ins and outs of how to get started with time-lapse, as well as best practices for shooting and post-processing.

And Wednesday …

That’s not all — be sure to join us Wednesday, March 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET for Pixel Punisher. Host Frederick Van Johnson will sit down with Curt Saunders, a portrait, fashion and lifestyle photographer in Brooklyn, NY.

Curt is an Adobe Rising Star, in partnership with Lightroom. He aims to explore themes of cultural identity, personal significance and embodied creativity. His work has been featured in collaboration with VSCO, Apple and Target, with appearances on vogue.com and teenvogue.com, among other digital publications. You can see his work at curtsaunders.com, or check him out on Instagram and Twitter.