Free webinar on Luminar Flex

We’re partnering with the great folks in the Photoshop and Photography Facebook community to bring you a great event. Join Richard Harrington, publisher of Photofocus as he unlocks new workflows for Photoshop and Lightroom users with Luminar Flex.

Boosting Photoshop and Lightroom with AI and Luminar Flex

Live Video Event in the Photoshop and Photography Group on Saturday, April 20th at 10 AM Pacific

In this workshop, you’ll learn how to supercharge your Photoshop and Lightroom workflow. Learn how to get the most out of every image, especially raw photos. You’ll learn about Smart Objects, Photoshop Actions, and non-destructive editing. Plus learn how to use Artificial Intelligence to save time when editing images. Luminar Flex offers unique and timesaving filters to solve most photography issues and bring enhanced style in just seconds. Rich Harrington is an Adobe certified instructor as well as a member of the Luminar Flex team. He’ll take your questions live and show Photoshop and Lightroom users how to shave hours off their editing time each week.

5 attendees will receive a copy of Luminar Flex. Must be present to win.

Enhance Your Photoshop and Lightroom Classic Experience with the NEW Luminar Plugin – Luminar Flex!

Luminar Flex works with the following host applications:

Photoshop (Windows and macOS)

Lightroom Classic (Windows & macOS)

Photoshop Elements (Windows & macOS)

Photos for macOS

Apple Aperture

