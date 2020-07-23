Starting today at 1 p.m. ET, we hope you’ll join us for a free, live webinar! Lauri Novak and Scott Wyden Kivowitz are booting up a brand-new webinar series for Photofocus, called The Photographer Show. During this webinar, they’ll explore what you love about photography as well as the how and why behind some of your favorites.

Today’s guest is Christian Meermann, a master of black and white, minimalist photography. He’s won a number of awards over the years for his work, and we can’t wait to share more about him with you!