This September, working video professionals and the Adobe team will come together to keep attendees at the top of their game as Premiere Pro and After Effects evolve. In association with Future Media Conferences, Adobe Video World will take place virtually, September 12-17, 2020, and provide attendees with live training and hands-on lab specialty sessions.

Adobe team members will discuss recent updates, hidden gems and recommended workflows for video editors and animators seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the software and how to utilize it in their upcoming projects. Attendees will be able to engage with the Adobe team with live Q&A, and also get to participate in in-depth discussions and brainstorming sessions.

The event also will allow attendees to be the first to earn the new Adobe Certified Professional credentials for Premiere Pro and After Effects.

Speakers include Matt Silverman, Luisa Winters, Eran Stern, Nick Harauz, Rob Legato, Christine Steele, Maxim Jago, Rich Harrington, Abba Shapiro, Billy Fox and more.

“We are pleased to team up again with Adobe to bring the Adobe Video World, Online Conference. We have added a special focus on the program to address, in addition to cutting edge software training, a variety of business sessions, legal advice for creatives and remote production best practices in pandemic times,” said Ben Kozuch, president and co-founder of Future Media Conferences. “The event is highly interactive and designed to be your ideal destination for cutting-edge training and making new connections, even if it’s online.”

Three ticket options are available:

Attend all 48 Premiere Pro sessions: $399

Attend all 48 After Effects sessions: $399

“Mega Pass” with access to both training programs: $795

You can also add a 4-hour hands-on training workshop of your choice for $99.

All passes include streaming access to session recordings for 90 days following the event to their respective program, access to keynotes, panels, happy hours, networking events, help desk rooms, industry raffles and partner sessions.