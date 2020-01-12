Need to increase your video production skills? Be sure to check out Vlog University, with influencer Justine Ezarik (iJustine) for a two-day conference in Los Angeles, January 31-February 1, 2020.

The conference will cover topics like writing scripts, budgeting, setting up your studio, video editing and more. Speakers include PhotoJoseph, Steve Martin, Alexis Hay, Kyle Monahan, Michael Shabun and more. Photofocus publisher Richard Harrington will also teach two courses, outlined below.

Podcast 101: Creating & Editing a Podcast with Just a Mic and a Computer

Podcasting has become one of the most cost-effective ways to extend your reach. In this course, you’ll learn how to create an audio podcast to match any budget, using proven techniques that get listeners and results. You’ll learn how to set up a small studio; record audio, and even interviews; edit your podcast; and create a podcast feed (aka an RSS feed). Richard has produced, hosted or consulted on several podcasts that have been routinely featured as the best of iTunes.

Topics include:

Setting up a studio

Setting up an RSS feed

Recording interviews and screencasts

Editing podcasts with audio editing software

Optimizing audio and video for podcast delivery

Hosting podcast files

Branding and promoting your podcast feed

High Quality, Low Budget: How to Not Go Broke While Making Great Content (Planning, Scripting and Budgeting)

Creating a quality production has much more to do with planning than spending money. In this class you’ll learn effective strategies that work to improve the quality of any project. Learn essential project management skills to improve your planning abilities. Discover how to write a treatment or outline as well as when to use a script. Plus tie it all together with these budget trimming ideas.

Topic include:

Understanding practical project management

Capture ideas as outlines and treatments

Create a storyboard or shot list

Save money without sacrificing quality

Improve efficiency and speed up productions

The conference will be hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and is open to attendees 14 years of age. A full two-day pass runs $299, with additional extras available. If you can’t make the trek to LA, a recording bundle is also available. Save 15% off registration with the promo code TAP15. Visit vloguniversity.com to get started!

Lead photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash