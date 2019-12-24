In this video, I’m going to show you how I stabilize my iPhone footage in DaVinci Resolve 16 (DR16).

With DR16 open, I’ll create a new project, drag and drop the video from a Macintosh folder into DR16, create a timeline and then show you the variations for stabilizing.

They will include Perspective, Similarity, and Translation. I’ll also show you the Camera Lock option. Camera Lock assumes a locked-off shot and does its best to simulate that locked position as it stabilizes the footage. There are also controls for Smooth and Strength that you’ll want to explore.

Watch the video

If you’re interested in trying DaVinci Resolve 16, here’s a link to the free version, which has amazing features. The download is at the bottom of the page. Many people find that the free version is all they need.