Don’t miss Vlog University. It’s a brand new conference that rolls into Los Angeles in a few weeks. We’ve got 10 free passes to give away to Photofocus readers. You can enter below for a free ticket (worth $299) to attend the event.  You’ll need to get yourself to LA and find a place to stay in order to attend.

What's VLOG University?

Vlog University Conference will focus on three main components of success: producing visually compelling video content, generating followers, and the monetization of the channel.

The core of a successful channel is the content. Online video has become more professional looking, setting a new standard for online video content. No more shaky, piracy footage; viewers expect TV quality production when watching videos online. 

We're giving away 10 passes

Just enter the giveaway below for a chance to win one of ten passes.
  • Access to all sessions occurring during the 2-day event
  • Access to keynote and panel sessions
  • Access to Expo Night
  • Photo/Meet and Greet opportunities with iJustine
  • Raffle prizes worth thousands of dollars
  • Event swag
Come say hi

If you want to catch up, I’ll be teaching two classes at the show.

Podcast 101: Creating & Editing with Just a Mic and a Computer

and

High Quality, Low Budget (Script, budget and timelines). How to not go broke while making great content.