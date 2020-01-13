Don’t miss Vlog University. It’s a brand new conference that rolls into Los Angeles in a few weeks. We’ve got 10 free passes to give away to Photofocus readers. You can enter below for a free ticket (worth $299) to attend the event. You’ll need to get yourself to LA and find a place to stay in order to attend.
What's VLOG University?
Vlog University Conference will focus on three main components of success: producing visually compelling video content, generating followers, and the monetization of the channel.
The core of a successful channel is the content. Online video has become more professional looking, setting a new standard for online video content. No more shaky, piracy footage; viewers expect TV quality production when watching videos online.
We're giving away 10 passes
- Access to all sessions occurring during the 2-day event
- Access to keynote and panel sessions
- Access to Expo Night
- Photo/Meet and Greet opportunities with iJustine
- Raffle prizes worth thousands of dollars
- Event swag
Come say hi
If you want to catch up, I’ll be teaching two classes at the show.
Podcast 101: Creating & Editing with Just a Mic and a Computer
and
High Quality, Low Budget (Script, budget and timelines). How to not go broke while making great content.