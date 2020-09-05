Attention video newbies and video pros! Mark your calendars for the virtual Adobe Video World, held September 12-17, 2020. The program is packed with sessions for all skill levels, keynote speakers, faculty you know and love and, of course, prizes!

Adobe Video World places emphasis on Premiere Pro and After Effects, but there are sessions on a handful of other programs that compliment a video workflow. Whether you’re a beginner that wants to accelerate quickly or a veteran that wants to enhance your bag of tricks, this program has something for you.

The value being offered at this program is immense. The efficiencies, techniques and creative ideas that you’ll walk away with can power your work for years.

If you haven’t already heard, we’re giving away a few passes to Adobe Video World. But we’re also giving $10 off your ticket! Click here to purchase yours.

Schedule overview

The highlight of this program is the world-class lineup of 50-minute sessions on multiple tracks of study that run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days of the week. There is also an option for in-depth 4-hour “hands-on” sessions at the beginning of the week and certification prep classes and exams at the end of the week for those looking to get certified.

Each day ends with an online party (perfect for networking) and raffle drawing that’s worth sticking around for (unless you don’t like winning laptops, software, or plugins).

I’ll take you through the schedule and highlight some sessions.

Hands-on sessions

If you are looking to get more out of Premiere, consider the Hands-On Premiere Pro sessions on September 12. In the morning, you have the option to go deep on Lumetri color correction and grading with guru Richard Harrington, or learn everything you need to know (and then some) about the Essential Graphics panel with Nick Harauz. In the afternoon session, pick a master to teach you Premiere Pro tips. Either choice is exceptional: Abba Shapiro or Robbie Carman.

Hands-on After Effects sessions are held on September 13. In the morning, choose to learn about text animators in-depth or get an introduction to MOGRTS (Motion Graphics Templates). In the afternoon, there’s a Cinema 4D bootcamp for 3D animators or an informative intro to scripting session for After Effects.

Premiere track

The Premiere Track runs September 13-16. The first three days offer two simultaneous tracks of 50-minute sessions, so you have a lot of options to choose from. It’s almost like picking your classes in college. The classes vary in skill level.

Some newer users will feel comfortable in classes, such as A Beginner’s Guide to the Lumetri Color Panel by Abba Shapiro and Remapping Time by Luisa Winters.

More seasoned users will expand their knowledge with classes like Advanced Noise Reduction and Restoration by Mike Russell or Advanced Visual Effects by Maxim Jago. There are even some cross-functional classes, like Eran Stern’s session on After Effects to the Rescue for Video Editors.

The Premiere track offers everything you need to round out your video editing skills. This includes classes on video compression, audio editing and effects, as well as social media video production. There are even classes on more niche areas, such as documentary editing and working with captions. For job seekers, there are dedicated times for demo reel and resume review.

After Effects track

The After Effects Track runs September 14-17. The last three days offers two simultaneous tracks of 50-minute sessions. Just like the Premiere track, you have a ton of choices.

If you are newer to After Effects, I recommend sessions like Keyframes Demystified by Mathias Mohl or Making your First MOGRT by Evan Abrams. There is plenty of good content to make average users great. This includes sessions on rigging characters, manipulating the AE camera, mastering content aware fill and compositing or rotoscoping.

Want to blow your mind? Kyle Hamrick may do just that with his class on Mastering Shape Layers. Chris Converse will make your jaw drop with his classes on After Effects for Web Animation and Working with 360 Photos.

Each track offers more general topic sessions as well that will get your creative juices flowing. There are also help desk and technology sessions if you have some specific concerns that need to be addressed by experts.

And don’t forget about the nightly parties I mentioned earlier! Never underestimate the power of networking and collaborating. And never underestimate the thrill of winning prizes.

Keynotes

Keynote speakers tend to offer some of the most popular sessions, and this year is no different. Billy Fox (producer and editor), Rob Legato (visual effects supervisor) and Matt Silverman (executive creative director) will give you great insight into the industry and offer a chance for Q&A.

These keynotes are for all tracks, but other keynotes will be available in your chosen track. There will also be presentations from the Adobe team.

Certification

At the end of the week, both the Premiere Pro and After Effects Certification prep classes and exams will be held. I can’t think of better faculty for the job than Richard Harrington (Premiere Pro) and Eran Stern (After Effects). You’ll certainly be in experienced hands if you choose to go for your certification.

Value

As with anything you choose to do, it all comes down to the value being offered. When you realize the hours of learning from the cream of the crop in the industry, and how these sessions will improve your workflow and content, this conference almost seems like a bargain. Individually, the Premiere Pro or After Effects tracks are $399 each. The Hands-on workshops are $149 each and the prep class and exam are $275 each.

My recommendation is to go for the MEGA PASS! This gets you EVERYTHING …. I’m talking BOTH the Premiere and After Effects track, the hands-on workshops and the prep class and exam. You’re saving over 50% and will be in great shape to make 2021 your year in video.

Having industry masters at your fingertips for an entire week represents unparalleled value. And hey, you may even win a prize that’s worth more than the price of admission!