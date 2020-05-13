With the virtual NAB Show Express kicking off on Wednesday, and Post|Production World Online starting Sunday, now’s a great time to stock up on savings from B&H! Check out these great deals through May 21, 2020 to help enhance your videography.

Some of our favorites

Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Pro HDMI Live Stream Switcher

Just announced, the Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Pro switcher is a four-input live production switcher. The Mini Pro adds features such as live stream data rate and status information, a built-in hardware decoder, simultaneous recording to USB drives and more. New! Available for $595.

Zhiyun-Tech CRANE 3 LAB Handheld Stabilizer

The CRANE 3 LAB adds a handle to the top of the gimbal design, creating another stabilization option for filmmakers. The handle lets you switch to underslung mode, letting you achieve 360-degree roll shots as you move closer toward a subject. On sale for $499 — a $400 savings!

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo

Just announced, the Mavic Air 2 combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system and a bunch of accessories to get you in the skies. The 1/2″ CMOS sensor is capable of capturing 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse shots, 4K60 video, 240 fps slow-motion 1080p video and up to 48-megapixel still images. New! Available for $998

Zoom H6 6-Input / 6-Track Portable Handy Recorder

Save on the Zoom H6 recorder, perfect for musicians and podcasters. This portable recorder easily lets you record up to six simultaneous input signals, with two swappable stereo microphone capsules. On sale for $299.99 — a $100 savings!

Rode Wireless GO Compact Digital Wireless Microphone System

The Rode Wireless GO mic system is a favorite for run-and-gun setups, and is now available in a white color. The system offers secure Series III 2.4 GHz digital transmission and easy operability no matter your skill level. Available for $199.

Join us for Post|Production World Online

Photofocus and Creative COW have teamed up with NAB Show and Future Media Conferences for the first Post|Production World Online!

Post|Production World is the world’s leading training conference, with over 100 sessions for production and post-production professionals, content creators, designers, TV, film & video editors, producers, directors, motion graphics and online video specialists.

Plus, hear from some amazing keynote speakers, including Lawrence Sher and Geoff Haley from the movie “Joker,” and Maryann Brandon from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Experience three days of training — usually $1374 — for just $289 when you use the code THINKTAP10 at checkout. Click here to learn more and secure your pass.