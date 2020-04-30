Like other conferences, Post|Production World (P|PW) is being held online this year. What a great opportunity to improve your skill set by learning from the best of the best in the comfort of your own home from May 17-19!

What is P|PW?

P|PW is a world-renown training conference for anyone involved in video production, from live studio productions to social media content creation. Whether you are a producer, director, designer, editor, motion graphics guru or online video specialist, this event has content tailored to you. The faculty, over 50 strong, are certified masters in their respective fields.

Course structure

This year’s course will consist of over 100 live training sessions in three days. The days are packed with knowledge, as sessions begin at 8 a.m. ET and the last sessions start at 9 p.m. ET. There are multiple tracks:

Production

Post-Production

New Media, Emerging Technology & Business

VR & AR

Apple Ecosystem for Filmmakers

Why attend?

Whether you are novice or advanced, P|PW offers something for everyone. Introduction courses provide the basics. Advanced courses offer helpful tips that will generate workflow efficiency, spark creative ideas and improve production quality.

You’ll even step into the minds of the masters to learn how they approach and create videos you’ve seen. All this knowledge will expand your capabilities and make you more valuable in your field.

For those of you that work independently or with a small crew, it may be hard to keep up with new technologies or have the time to research new offerings. Supplement your skill set with the latest in VR, 360 video, aerial shooting or smartphone videography. Learn about a new lighting gadget, directing actors or new Adobe features that will help you in countless future projects.

I have been to several P|PWs in Las Vegas and each time has been beneficial to my career. When I thought I knew a lot about After Effects, an advanced scripting course provided a whole new skill set. When I switched editing platforms, a course got me up to speed in an hour. I learned about creative lighting techniques, advanced MP4 compression and increasing online video engagement.

The importance of interactivity

Just because this year’s event is online doesn’t mean there won’t be interaction. During training, you can ask questions to the presenters via video, chat or voice communication. Most importantly, there will still be online networking opportunities. Do not underestimate the importance of meeting your industry peers and starting relationships that can help with future collaboration!

Return on investment

Because this event is held online, the registration cost is greatly reduced: 100+ courses over three days for under $300. Besides the intangible benefit of having more knowledge, there are many tangible benefits to attending the course. If you’re like me and produce a large number of videos per year, even small tips on improving workflow efficiency have a huge time savings over the course of a year and allows more projects to be completed. A return on investment is easily seen and you’ll become more valuable.

Oh, did I mention that there will be tons of prize giveaways from industry partners?

Ready to register? Save $10 off your ticket by purchasing today! Click here to see more details.