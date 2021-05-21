Keywords are meaningful and accurate words or phrases that tell search engines what your content is about, and in turn, tell users what your content is about.

When picking the proper words, you need to look at what your target audience is looking for. What do they search for? What keeps them up at night? What do they even not know that they don’t know yet? Knowing this will help you tailor your content to your target audience, and using keywords will help this content be found by them.

If you have awesome content and nobody finds it, it’s a waste!

If you need help on keywords, check out Google Trends. This gives you a list of terms that are trending. If some of these are relevant to your video, use them as keywords or as hashtags. There are other tools like KeywordTool.io or Kparser.com.

Why are keywords important?

Keywords are important because they’re going to land in your YouTube description or in your post text for a Facebook post. They also should make an appearance in your title. Make sure the keywords appear at the beginning, as frontloading with the most relevant terms is important. But do not overuse the keyword. You can get penalized for spamming the keyword many, many times.

Try to develop long-tail keywords. You’re going for quality over quantity. Searches with these long-tail keywords are more focused on what they want. Therefore, these customers may be further along the customer journey. They’re more actionable, and you want to be the content that they see.

The main reason to use keywords is so you show up in searches on social channels. YouTube algorithms are using a combination of your video’s engagement analytics and your metadata to match it to relevant users. And since YouTube search is driving most of your traffic, this means keywords are super important. Likewise, they’re useful for becoming a suggested video, which is also another free organic way YouTube helps drive traffic.

You can optimize your results in Facebook’s search by using keywords. Even Instagram now uses keywords; it’s not just hashtags. So please remember that when you put all this time into making your video, spend some time making sure your video is seen. Developing proper keywords to reach your target audience is all part of it.