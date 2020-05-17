There is both an economic need and a strong desire by employers to get more done with less. Is it possible to produce video with one and two-person crews?

Join Post|Production World tonight, May 17, 2020 at 7 p.m. ET for this free presentation titled, “Jack and Jill of All Trades … Master of Some?” Learn the risks and benefits there are to having small video production crews, and how you can thrive and still produce quality work. From producers and editors to individual vloggers, more and more people are working with less.