Due to the renewed challenges the pandemic, the 2021 NAB Show was canceled. While it’s frustrating for many to not get a chance to network and learn, it actually has turned into a bigger opportunity for many. While the in-person aspects are postponed to April 2022, the chance to learn is still happening. Once of the longest running and most popular educational conferences is still being held.
Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington is also the program manager for the NAB Post|Production World Conference, and he’s joined by other amazing industry experts. While this event would normally set you back about a thousand dollars, the great team over at Future Media Conferences and NAB have decide the show must go on (and made it free to access).
While the event is aimed at the video industry, there are a wealth of relevant classes and topics. You can see the full schedule here. By the conference you’ll learn about:
- Motion graphics and video editing
- Lighting and videography
- Audio and mixing
- Emerging trends in technology
- Marketing and business skills
- Virtual reality and 360° production
P|PW will take place on October 9–13, 2021 as a FREE, online event with available add-ons to maximize your learning experience.
Online pass — attend live from home — FREE
- Gain live access to all sessions via FMC’s Event Platform
- Access to networking events and virtual expo booths via FMC’s Event Platform
- Includes Live Certification Prep Courses (Adobe Ae, Adobe Pr)
- Participation in Raffle Drawings for Industry Prizes
- Register for P|PW Online for FREE
If you want to take the Adobe Certification Exams or get the videos to watch later, there are paid bundles available.
