Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington is also the program manager for the NAB Post|Production World Conference, and he’s joined by other amazing industry experts. While this event would normally set you back about a thousand dollars, the great team over at Future Media Conferences and NAB have decide the show must go on (and made it free to access).

While the event is aimed at the video industry, there are a wealth of relevant classes and topics. You can see the full schedule here. By the conference you’ll learn about:

Motion graphics and video editing

Lighting and videography

Audio and mixing

Emerging trends in technology

Marketing and business skills

Virtual reality and 360° production

P|PW will take place on October 9–13, 2021 as a FREE, online event with available add-ons to maximize your learning experience.