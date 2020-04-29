Updated: April 29, 2020 at 10:53 a.m.

With Coronavirus continuing to spread across the U.S., many companies are offering specials on their products or donating to related causes. Here’s a running list of what’s going on for photography-related software companies. We’ll update this list as we learn more.

Skylum

The maker of Luminar is donating $5 for every purchase on its website to Coronavirus-related causes throughout the month of April. Money will be donated to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Response Fund, the Coronavirus Relief Fund by GlobalGiving, Heart to Heart International and local charities around the world.

Skylum is also having its entire team work remotely, and encouraging other photography companies to support their initiative and contribute what they can.

If you need Luminar, you can save $59 and get our free Photofocus Bundle while still donating to the Coronavirus cause. Click here to get started.

B&H

Our friends at B&H have some great daily deals as a part of their DealZone. You can find deals on several types of gear for both photography and videography, in addition to some gear to help you work from home.

Sigma

Sigma is holding the Sigma Shot at Home Contest through June 26, 2020. The contest is open to anyone to capture and share their personal depictions of life in quarantine. Weekly and monthly prizes will be given away, with the grand prize winner receiving a Sigma fp and 45mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens. Submissions start Monday, April 6, 2020. Read more at sigmaphoto.com.

The company is also donating 5% of Sigma lens sales made through participating dealers to a charitable organization of the dealers’ choice, through June 30, 2020. Donations will be made to organizations working on COVID-19 relief efforts. A full list of dealers and benefiting charities can be found on Sigma’s website.

MagMod

MagMod is offering 20% off its basic kit, which includes one MagGrid, one MagGel, one MagGrip, a set of standard gels and a transmitter band. It’s also offering the MagBox Pro Kit for $150 off — just $349.95.

Adobe

While not officially announced by the company, Adobe is offering 60 days for free of Creative Cloud if you try to cancel. There have also been reports that some users have been able to get 90 days free. Simply login to your Creative Cloud account, try to cancel and you’ll be offered the ability to chat with a representative.

Adobe has also announced its Creative Residency Community Fund, a $1 million fund to support creators from varying fields with grants ranging from $500 to $5000. Recipients will get additional support from Adobe including a Creative Cloud membership and career guidance workshops. The fund will run for 12 months starting April 28, 2020, and will accept applications each month. You can learn more at adobe.com.

Affinity Photo

Affinity is offering a 90-day free trial for new customers on all of its products. For customers that know they already want Affinity Photo, you can receive a 50% discount, bringing the cost to $24.99 for Mac and PC, and $9.99 for iPad.

The company has also made a pledge to support freelancers, saying they’ll “engage more than 100 freelance creatives for work, spending the equivalent of our annual commissioning budget in the next three months.” More details will be announced on this pledge soon.

Apple

Apple is offering its Final Cut Pro X software free for 90 days (instead of 30 days). You can visit Apple’s website to start the free trial. A similar trial of Logic Pro X is also expected to roll out in the next few days.

Excire Search

Our friends at Excire are offering Excire Search 2 Pro for 20% off when you use the coupon code STAYHOME. Excire Search is a great plugin for Lightroom Classic users, to help find your photos through Artificial Intelligence, quickly and easily.

Format

Format, a company dedicated to helping photographers create websites, has started a fund of $25,000 to be distributed to photographers in need. Assistance will be offered up to $500 per person. You can apply and find out more at format.com.

MZed

MZed, which offers online courses for photographers, is giving 20% of all sales to the Los Angeles Food Bank, to assist with Coronavirus efforts. Additionally, new users can buy one membership and give one for free. Get your membership and learn more at mzed.com.

Do you know of any companies offering any deals due to Coronavirus, or donations to help the outbreak? Let us know in the comments and we’ll add them here!