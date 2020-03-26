How do you reinvent yourself after a major success?

We hope you’ll join Lynda Weinman on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 4 p.m. ET, as she talks about her journey of reinvention.

As the co-founder of lynda.com, Lynda found herself in need of reinvention after selling the company in 2015 to LinkedIn. While the obvious path might have been to champion other female entrepreneurs, become an advocate for online learning or to write a book on how she “made” it, none of these options fit for Lynda.

She discovered her need to make art and become a maker. Armed with her knowledge of computer graphics, she was drawn into the world of ceramics and 3D clay printing. In this interview, she shares both journeys, highlighting their similarities and differences.