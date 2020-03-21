With most of us stuck at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, now’s a great time to dive into some personal projects. We hope you’ll join Rich Harrington, as he talks to Skylum’s Dima Sytnik and Alex Tsepko, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. ET. During the webinar, a detailed discussion of how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the way that images are edited and enhanced.

Dima is the Creator of Luminar, while Alex is the CEO of Skylum. The pair are behind Skylum’s revolutionary tools in its Luminar software, including AI Sky Replacement, AI Accent, AI Portrait Enhancer and more.

This session is free to attend and is brought to you by The Artists’ Notebook project. Thanks to ThinkTAP and Skylum for their support with the project.