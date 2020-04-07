Looking for some inspiration when it comes to editing your photographs?

On Friday, April 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET, we hope you’ll join Photofocus’ own Michèle Grenier for a case study in how to edit photographs. She’ll share her workflow and then take what YOU send in and edit them live!

You’ll learn from Michele and see how she edits as she goes through her creative photos on your photos! Any files are welcome — RAW, JPEG, HDR, DNG … even cell phone pictures! Please send your favorite image by April 9, 2020 to [email protected] for a chance to be featured in the live webinar.

Check out the photos below for a glance at what to expect, by Cailan Cossette (kittens) and Marie-Pier Ménard (surfing).