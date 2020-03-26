With drone regulations seeming to change by the day, how do you get started and become a certified drone pilot?

We hope you’ll join Luisa Winters on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET, as she talks about how to get started. In this session, Luisa talks about lessons learned and key things to know if you want to monetize your drone.

Luisa is an Adobe Master Trainer, a certified private pilot and a commercial UAV pilot. She’s been involved with video production and cinematography for over 30 years, and serves as a consultant for NBC, CBS, Showtime, Fox News, Adobe and more. Within the video industry, Luisa is a well-known figure, a winner of many technical and artistic awards. She’s a frequent speaker at NAB, IBC Holland, the Government Video Expo, NYC Drone Film Festival, Interdrone and many others.

This session is free to attend and is brought to you by The Artists’ Notebook project. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H and Lume Cube for their support with the project.