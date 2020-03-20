With most of us stuck at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, now’s a great time to dive into some personal projects. We hope you’ll join Rich Harrington on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. ET, for a live webinar showing you how to utilize Artificial Intelligence to enhance your photographs.

The use of artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing the way that photos are edited and enhanced. New creative options are unlocked and previously impossible tasks are made easy. Don’t wait to harness the power of artificial intelligence.

Learn how to get better results from RAW files, find images with intelligent search tools, and use software from Adobe, Skylum and Topaz Labs to perform common and uncommon editing tasks, from fixing color and tone to automatically enhancing portraits to adding color and detail that doesn’t exist in the original photograph.

This session is free to attend and is brought to you by The Artists’ Notebook project. Thanks to ThinkTAP and Skylum for their support with the project.